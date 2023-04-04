Panther Nation can expect a high-energy, pressing, trapping, up and down the floor experience next year as Knox Central High School welcomes Mitchell Madden, the new head coach of the boys basketball team.
Madden comes to the team with an impressive record of coaching all age groups of students. “We feel that Coach Madden brings a lot to the table to help move our program forward,” said Jeff Canady, athletic director.
“The love I have for the game, and the great things this school has to offer, give me a great opportunity to build the basketball program back up to what it has been,” said Madden.
“With a school this size and the support that comes along with that, the potential to win district and region titles are unlimited.”
Knox Central’s history of success on the court was the reason that Madden and others expressed interest in the position.
“We appreciate all of the applicants and those who contacted us,” said Canady.
“We had very good candidates and lots of interest in Knox Central High School basketball. It shows that there is a lot of passion for our players and their success in making KCHS known as a strong competitor.”
The success on the court will have a ripple effect on their academics and character, explained Madden. He looks forward to seeing growth in each player and the team.
“I try to teach life skills through basketball. I believe the same values that make an athlete a good player also make them a good person,” he explained. “I teach my kids that when you have a positive attitude and never give up, anything is possible.”
Possibilities and potential bring him excitement to get started training the players and being part of the school.
“I hope to teach these kids about earning and giving respect, discipline, working hard at everything they do, and how to be a team player in life as well as on the court.”
“That means never giving up on something you want and learning from every mistake. If something stands in your way, find a way around it!”
As a coach, that is what Madden commits to doing as he casts the vision of what the program will become.
“I want Panther Nation to know that we’ll be working hard every day to improve and give the fans a reason to fill the stands!”
