From Knox County Sheriff’s Office:
May 17, 2020, Flat Lick, KY On Saturday May 16 just after 8PM, Deputy Elijah Broughton responded to an assault report in the Lick Branch area of Flat Lick, KY. Deputy Broughton and Sgt. Carl Frith found a female victim at the location with severe trauma and bleeding. Further investigation revealed that the assailant,David Gray, who lives nearby had come to her residence intoxicated and armed with an axe. Gray approached the female and proceeded to swing the axe at her head, she was able to block the axe but received severe injuries in the process. Deputies tracked Gray to his residence where they had to make entry and arrest him. The unidentified victim was taken from to scene by Knox EMS for a scene flight and flown to UK Medical Center for treatment. Gray was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Jail.
Arrested was: David Gray, M, 64 YOA,Flat Lick, KY
Charges: Assault 1st Degree
Assisting in the investigation and arrest Deputy Elijah Broughton (Arresting/ Investigating officer) SGT. Carl Frith
