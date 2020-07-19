A Barbourville man is behind bars after police say he allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl.
Benny Hammons, 70, was arrested Saturday night after police say he approached the girl, who was riding her bicycle on Whitesburg Hollow Road.
According to a release from Kentucky State Police, contact was made with Post 10 Harlan to request assistance for a deputy at a residence on Whitesburg Hollow Road.
Police say Hammons approached the girl while he was in his vehicle and asked her to drive his vehicle. He placed her bicycle inside of the car and proceeded to sexually assault the girl. While the girl was driving Hammons’ car, she saw a police officer patrolling the area. She attempted to drive toward the officer but Hammons grabbed the wheel and the vehicle left the roadway and stopped in a ditch.
Hammons was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center, and is charged with wanton endangerment first degree, kidnapping-minor and rape first degree.
Trooper Sidney Wagner is in charge of the investigation. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.
