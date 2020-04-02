Barbourville Mayor David Thompson issued an executive order Thursday limiting the number of customers in retail establishments.
“I am doing this in order in hopes of protecting our workers and employees in the establishment, but also protecting the residents of Barbourville and Knox County,” said Thompson. “We’re hoping it will protect the purchasers and the workers. If we don’t have workers, we won’t have stores.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in adhering to guidelines from local, state and federal officials and the Centers for Disease Control, Thompson issued Executive Order No. 2020-2, which states:
- A limit of one person per family be allowed in all public retail establishments and children will be allowed at retailer’s discretions
- If an elderly or special needs person requires assistance by another person, this is allowable
- No loitering around any entrance of any retail establishment.
