Submitted - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers (KY-05) in Southeastern Kentucky on Tuesday, October 13th to discuss issues important to Eastern Kentucky, including the $13 billion impact the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is making on Kentucky.

Senator McConnell introduced and led to passage the CARES Act, the biggest rescue package in history. This federal assistance includes more than $1.7 billion for Kentucky’s state and local government response to COVID-19 and more than $1.3 billion for Kentucky healthcare providers. His legislation also created the Paycheck Protection Program, which is helping more than 50,000 Kentucky nonprofits, farmers, and small businesses access over $5.2 billion in urgent relief.

