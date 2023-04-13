BREAKING NEWS: Murder suspect arrested
The suspect in a Thursday morning murder at Gray has been arrested. KSP is reporting that Brian Smith of Gray is under arrest.
Previous updates
UPDATE:
KSP is looking for BRIAN SMITH, 40 of Gray, as the suspect in a murder investigation stemming from a murder that occurred earlier Thursday in the Gray community.
SMITH IS CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.
The Mountain Advocate has learned of a fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday in Knox County.
WRIL 106.3FM reports: "Earlier this morning there was a shooting and subsequent fatality in Knox County. At this time we only have a basic location of Gray, Kentucky. The Knox County Coroner was requested and has made an identification on the deceased, but it is being with held until next of kin is contacted.
The suspect is still being sought at this time."
We understand Kentucky State Police is investigating, and will be releasing information soon. This story will be updated as new information is available.
Update:
On April 13, 2023 at 4:55 a.m Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call from Knox County Sheriffs Dept needing assistance on Dr. Parker Lane in the Gray community of Knox County. Officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Dept responded and located a female deceased inside of a residence from a gunshot wound. Troopers and Detectives from Post 10 responded and began an investigation.
Initial investigation indicates Shelby Mcintyre (42) was involved in an altercation with Brian Smith (40) of Gray when Mr. Smith brandished and discharged a firearm resulting in Ms. Mcintyre death. Mr. Smith fled the scene in a blue colored Ford vehicle.
KSP currently has an (murder) arrest warrant for Mr. Smith. He is 5’11, 150 pounds with blue eyes. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131 with any information on his whereabouts. Case is under investigation by Det. Aaron Frederick . Also assisted at the scene were Knox County Sheriff Dept and Knox County Coroner's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.