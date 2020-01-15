Union College has reached out to The Mountain Advocate with the following from Maisie Nelson, Senior Director of College Communications:
“Just got out of a conference call with CDC, ARH and many other health organizations. Test at CDC came back negative. CDC and hospital just agreed they think they misdiagnosed. There is not a threat of any infectious disease. CDC is sending a press release ASAP knowing the craziness that this has caused.”
As soon as the release from the CDC is issued, we will update this developing story.
