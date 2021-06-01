A federal indictment against a Knox County native convicted in the murder of Donald Mills but later pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin, and was arrested by United States Marshals early Monday, May 31 has been unsealed in federal court.
On May 27, 2021 U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram ordered an indictment against Patrick Brian Baker, 43, to be sealed. That indictment was unsealed Tuesday, June 1.
Baker is being charged with one count of “Murder during drug trafficking offense.” The indictment reads: Patrick Baker willfully, deliberately, maliciously, and with premeditation and malice aforethought, and committed in the perpetration of any robbery and kidnapping, did unlawfully cause the death of Donald Mills through the use of a firearm, to wit: A Kel-tec 9mm, during and in relation to a drug trafficking offense for which he may be prosecuted in a Court of the United States, to wit: conspiracy to distribute a quantity of pills containing oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance, in violation of 21 U.S.C. 846, all in violation of 18 U.S.C. 924(j)(1). Penalties to include “Death or imprisonment for any term of years or for life, not more than a $250,000 fine, and not more than 5 years of supervised release.”
Baker is scheduled to appear for arraignment on Tuesday, June 1 at 4:30 p.m. before Judge Ingram in U.S. District Court.
Baker was originally convicted in 2017 of reckless homicide, impersonating a peace officer, tampering with physical evidence and robbery in the 2014 murder of Donald Mills.
Baker was pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin in the final days of his administration in a slew of controversial pardons.
In response to Baker’s pardon, Kentucky State Police released the following statement:
“The Baker case was reviewed by our agency all the way through our command staff to the Commissioner level. Based upon that review, the results of which were sent to the previous Governor’s office, we feel that this was a thorough investigation. The Kentucky State Police also support the opinions of the prosecutor and the judge that this was a proper and complete investigation and, furthermore, support the decision of the jury that found Baker guilty. In the two years since the conviction of Baker, there have been no official complaints filed with the Kentucky State Police regarding the investigation of this case.”
Speculations surrounding the nature of Baker’s pardon followed after it was revealed some of Baker’s family members had donated to Bevin’s campaign and hosted the former governor for a fundraiser their home in 2018.
This is a developing story.
