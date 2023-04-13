UPDATE:
KSP is looking for BRIAN SMITH, 40 of Gray, as the suspect in a murder investigation stemming from a murder that occurred earlier Thursday in the Gray community.
SMITH IS CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.
The Mountain Advocate has learned of a fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday in Knox County.
WRIL 106.3FM reports: "Earlier this morning there was a shooting and subsequent fatality in Knox County. At this time we only have a basic location of Gray, Kentucky. The Knox County Coroner was requested and has made an identification on the deceased, but it is being with held until next of kin is contacted.
The suspect is still being sought at this time."
We understand Kentucky State Police is investigating, and will be releasing information soon. This story will be updated as new information is available.
