from Knox County Ky. Sheriff’s Office
On Friday night September 18, 2020, at approximately 9:22 pm Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call of an armed robbery at the Dollar General store in Gray.
Once on scene, Deputy Elijah Broughton interviewed the clerk and reviewed surveillance video which shows that at 9:12 pm a white male entered the store wearing a gray sweatshirt that says “Ambercrombie 74 New York” on the front with dark blue pants. He had a white bandanna on his head and wore a dark-colored face mask/bandanna over his face.
The individual was seen entering the store grabbing an employee who was mopping, held a gun to his back, and walked him to the front register demanding they give him all the money. The suspect then fled the store.
The employee stated he believes that the individual left the scene in a black 4 door car heading toward Corbin.
If you have any information regarding this incident or you can identify the individual please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 606-546-3181. All calls will be kept confidential.
Also assisting in the incident was Deputy Jesse Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.