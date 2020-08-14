breaking news

The first positive case of COVID19 has been diagnosed at Union College. Our media partner The Big One 106.3FM WRIL reached out to college officials after receiving anonymous tips of the infection.
The college issued the following statement from Brian Strunk, Vice President of Advancement and Communications:
“Today, Union College was notified that a member of our campus community has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
The individual is in isolation and is being seen to by local health officials. Contact tracing efforts are underway. Union College is following guidance and directives from State and Local Public Health officials and will assist as required with contact tracing efforts.
At this time, our focus is on ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone on campus and we are following proper infection control protocols while continuing to encourage proper safety and hygiene procedures. This includes the campus mask policy and social distancing guidance.
As a reminder, if you are feeling ill, do not report to campus. If you live on campus and are feeling ill, do not leave your dorm room. Students and employees that are not feeling well are encouraged to reach out to myhealth@unionky.edu.”
This is a developing story.
