Barbourville, KY— As we continue to monitor the COVID-19 crisis and closely comply with the CDC, local, state, and national government regulations we have made the difficult decision to cancel our commencement ceremony that was scheduled for May 9, 2020.
Commencement is so important to us and we aim to give our students and their families an opportunity to celebrate the incredible accomplishment of earning a degree from Union College. Although we may not be able to hold our traditional gathering, Union College Senior Staff is working on developing an alternative virtual ceremony for our graduates on the regularly scheduled date.
We will send out more information as those plans develop, Frequently Asked Questions and other updates regarding our COVID-19 plan can be viewed at www.unionky.ed/covid.
