A Knox County man arrested in June was indicted on 41 counts by a Knox County grand jury Friday.
Matthew Davis, 34, was one of two men arrested in June following an investigation by Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Broughton. Broughton received a complaint regarding an adult male soliciting sexual intercourse from a female family member under the age of 16 on June 10.
The investigation revealed multiple incidents involving two separate adult males. Also indicted was James Mills, 45, on one count of prohibited use of an electronic device to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities and as a first-degree persistent felony offender.
Davis is indicted on 10 counts of second-degree rape, 20 counts of second-degree sodomy, 10 counts of incest, and one count of prohibited use of an electronic device to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.
Both Davis and Mills have been in the Knox County Detention Center since their arrests on June 16. Mills is held on a $10,000 bond while Davis has a bond of $250,000.
