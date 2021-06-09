According to Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith, the body of a deceased male was found under a car in Greebriar Hollow in the Flat Lick community of Knox County.
Foul play is not suspected at this time. An investigation is underway by Knox County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police.
UPDATE: KCSO Press Release
Death Investigation
June 9, 2021:
Wednesday afternoon just after 1:00 PM Knox County 911 received a call of a male found trapped under a vehicle in the Flat Lick community.
Responding deputies arrived to find the man deceased under a small car.
Crews from Knox EMS, Knox County SORT Team and East Knox Fire Department responded to assist in recovery efforts.
Kentucky State Police also responded to assist in the investigation and identification.
The Knox County Coroner's Office is also investigating and has assisted in identifying the deceased as David Howard, 37 of Pineville, KY.
No foul play is suspected but the investigation is continuing by the Knox County
Sheriff Department.
Arrested:
N/A
Charges:N/A
Deputies:
Deputy Sam Mullins (Investigating Officer)
Deputy Pat Clouse
Deputy Mike Broughton
Deputy Steve Owens
Knox County EMS
Kentucky State Police
East Knox Fire Department
Knox County Coroner's Office
This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more information is made available.
