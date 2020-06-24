The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a search of Parkway Pharmacy in accordance with a “lawfully-issued warrant.”
DEA Public Information Officer Kevin McWilliams confirmed in a statement that one individual was arrested during the search. Federal agents working with state and local partners conducted the search earlier today.
DEA agents and the Kentucky State Police also visited Stephanie’s Down Home Pharmacy in Corbin.
Parkway Pharmacy is owned by Barbourville City Councilman Calvin Manis.
This is a developing story.
