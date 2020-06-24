pp
By Charles Myrick, GM/Publisher

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a search of Parkway Pharmacy in accordance with a “lawfully-issued warrant.”

DEA Public Information Officer Kevin McWilliams confirmed in a statement that one individual was arrested during the search. Federal agents working with state and local partners conducted the search earlier today.

 DEA agents and the Kentucky State Police also visited Stephanie’s Down Home Pharmacy in Corbin.

Parkway Pharmacy is owned by Barbourville City Councilman Calvin Manis.

This is a developing story.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you