A collision Sunday afternoon has left one woman dead and two others with life-threatening injuries.
According to comments from Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs to Brian O’Brien with The Big One WRIL radio, KSP Post 10 troopers responded to a call of a multiple-vehicle injury collision on South Ky. 11 in Barbourville at about 4 p.m. Sunday, May 9.
An initial investigation shows that a 2006 gold Pontiac G6, operated by Tommy Golden, was traveling north on Ky. 11 when the vehicle hydroplaned, sending the car into the southbound lane striking a 2010 Toyota Rav4 head-on. The driver of that vehicle, Tonya Thompson, 44 of Stoney Fork, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Golden was taken to Barbourville ARH Hospital, then to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Golden’s vehicle, Becky Gray, was treated at Barbourville ARH Hospital.
A passenger in Thompson’s vehicle, Derrick Thompson, was transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The case is still under investigation by incident reconstructionist Trooper Jake Middleton.
Also assisting on scene were Troopers Drew Wilson and Sidney Wagner, Knox Sheriff’s Office, Knox EMS, Barbourville Fire Department.
