Less than a week after the capture of escaped inmate Tommy Witt, the second escapee from that incident has been captured.
A deputy jailer at the Knox County Detention Center received a tip on the location of Cody Abner, 27, and passed the information along to police.
Abner was arrested along with his mother Karen Abner and girlfriend Danielle Cooper. Both are charged with second degree hindering prosecution and obstructing governmental operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.