The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested 14 individuals Monday for trafficking in controlled substances as a result of undercover drug investigations by the office.
Arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center were:
• Cindy Broughton M., age 44 of Barbourville, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree (Methamphetamine);
• Eric Johnson age, 41 of Barbourville, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree (Methamphetamine);
• Jermey Davidson, age 33 of Girdler, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree (Methamphetamine);
• Ted Davis Gray, age 66 of Artemus, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree (methamphetamine);
• James Senters, age 28 of Barbourville, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree (methamphetamine);
• Sheila Bond, age 51 of Artemus, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree (drug unspecified);
• Paul Hubbard, age 60 of Gray, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree (methamphetamine);
• Tammy Cox Johnson age 49 of Cannon, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree (methamphetamine);
• Ronald L Engle, age 60 of Hinkle, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree (Heroin), Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree (methamphetamine), Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree (drug unspecified), Trafficking in Marijuana-over 8 ounces;
• Loretta Lynn Tye, age 50 of Corbin, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree (drug unspecified). At the time of her arrest she was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance-1st Degree (oxycodone) when oxycodone was found in her possession;
• Clarence Egner age 46 of Corbin, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree (methamphetamine);
• Jerry Simpson, age 47 of Barbourville, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree (Methamphetamine);
• Bobby Shelton, age 66 of Flat Lick, KY charged with Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree (methamphetamine), Possession of Drug, Paraphernalia and Tampering with Physical Evidence after finding two plastic bags containing approximately 8 grams suspected methamphetamine in his possession;
• Frank D Helton, age 48 of Flat Lick, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree (methamphetamine).
In a release Monday evening, the Sheriff’s Office noted the arrests are part of Sheriff Mike Smith’s continued crackdown on illegal drug trafficking in the county. Assisting in the investigation was Operation UNITE.
