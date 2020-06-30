Tom O'Dell Smith

With all local primary election results in, Tom O’Dell Smith has won the race for State Representative for the 86th District, with a total of 2,739 votes (Knox 2,349, Laurel 390). He beat out Scotty Reams who had a total of 2,107 votes (Knox 618, Laurel 1489), David Hart with 1,208 votes (Knox 860, Laurel 348) and Don Rose with 1,120 votes (Knox 971, Laurel 149).

Smith will be unopposed in the November general election and will go on to serve as State Representative for the 86th District after Jim Stewart leaves office at the end of his term.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

Tags

Recommended for you