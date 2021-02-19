Brenda J. Rose, age 78, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday February 11, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin.
She was born in Whitley County and was a retired customer service representative for Kmart.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey Rose and Elsie Barton Rose; brother, Albert Rose; Sister, Edith Lane; and by her former husbands, Bill Carroll and Tom Gibson.
She is survived by her children; Timothy Carroll (Sandra), Daniel Carroll (Linda), and Linda Hall (Paul); grandchildren, Joseph Brian Carroll, Joshua Shane Carroll, Kiel Yarger, Stephanie Hall, Lauren Ashley Carroll, and Doug Hall; and by ten great grandchildren.
