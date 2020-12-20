Mrs. Brenda Lee Campbell, 72, of Artemus, passed away Thursday morning, December 17, 2020 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Reid Black and Alice Martin Jackson born on September 2, 1948 at Cannon.
Brenda was a former teacher at Artemus Elementary School, a member of the East Barbourville Baptist Church and a former member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed scrapbooking, reading and spending time with her grandchildren.
On December 13, 1968, she united in marriage with Kelly Neil Campbell and to this union two children were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly; a brother-in-law, Lee Cann and a sister-in-law, Charlene Jackson.
Survivors include her beloved children, Krista Hamm of Winchester and Ryan Campbell and wife, Rachel, of London; two sisters, Barbara Cann of Cannon and Geraldine Coers and husband, Roger, of Elizabethtown, IN; a brother, Kenneth Jackson of Corbin; treasured grandchildren, Chase Hamm, Caitln Postelnick, Jackson and Colton Campbell; great grandchildren, Carrigan Monroe and Jeffrey Alan Hamm; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be conducted at the East Barbourville Baptist Church Monday, December 21 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Josh Smith officiating.
Friends may call at the church Monday after 12 Noon until the time of service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
