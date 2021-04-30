Brennetta Gail Hibbard Frazier, age 57 of Barbourville was born in Fort Thomas, KY on November 26, 1963 to the late Lloyd and Margaret Hampton Hibbard and departed this life on Friday, April 23, 2021 in the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She enjoyed shopping, bingo, and time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, a brother: Lloyd F Hibbard, Jr.; and 2 sisters: Margaret Helen Terry and Linda Hibbard preceded her in death.
Brennetta is survived by her loving brothers: Jimmie Hibbard and wife Mona, Danny R Hibbard and wife Barbara, and Darryal Hibbard all of Barbourville; other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
