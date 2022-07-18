MANCHESTER, Ky. (July 18, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that bridge maintenance operations will take place on the U.S. 25E southbound bridge at mile point 14.7 near the intersection of KY 229 in Knox County on Tuesday, July 19.
The slow lane on the southbound bridge will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. during the bridge maintenance operations.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
