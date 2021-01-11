Brittany Danielle Helton age 21 of Gray, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, January 9, 2021 in the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. She was born on February 13, 1999 in Lexington, Kentucky. Her mother Rebekah Helton precedes her in death.
She is survived by two sisters, Chloe and Breanna Helton, her parents Donnie and Ruth Helton, her great grandmother, Roberta Helton and aunts and uncles Bruce Helton and wife Pam and Donna Helton and husband Jack all of Gray, and Mollie Hale of Barbourville. She also leaves behind many cousins and other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
At the request of family and due to the pandemic, all services for Brittany will be private. She will be laid to rest in the Sexton Cemetery at Gray with family and friends being pallbearers.
