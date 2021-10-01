Two brothers were arrested last Friday by Corbin Police after they repeatedly rammed a vehicle containing two adults and a toddler.
Warrants signed by Judge “Skip” Hammons shortly after the incident on September 20 state that Braxton Anderson, 19, of Corbin was hanging outside of the vehicle being driven by his brother and threatening one of the victims who has a child with Anderson’s girlfriend.
The driver, 18-year-old Joseph Anderson, reportedly chased the victims through the Knox County Kroger parking lot and onto US 25E, ramming the victims’ car at least three times. The Andersons chased the victims to East Lewis Street before returning to US 25E and running away before police arrived.
Corbin Police executed arrests on three warrants against the brothers in the afternoon of September 24. Braxton Anderson was charged with first degree wanton endangerment, a felony that could land him in prison from one to five years. He was released from the Knox County Detention Center on Monday on a $15,000 surety bond plus home incarceration.
Joseph Anderson faces multiple first-degree wanton endangerment charges himself, as well as first degree criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident. He remains incarcerated on a $10,000 cash bond.
