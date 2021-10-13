Brothers Larry and Dwight Warren have been staples of the Daniel Boone Festival for decades now, not to forget their younger brother Dennis.
In Saturday’s parade the two did something they hadn’t done since 1961, marched together. Larry, an eighth grader, and Dwight, a seventh grader, marched with other children as part of Mrs. Marcella Feldy’s class. The teacher had purchased the children flutes and taught them to play Yankee Doodle as they marched in the parade.
Dwight, a champion shooter with black powder firearms as seen in the parade, has often been a feature of the parade; as has Dennis, who marched and participated in this year’s long rifle shoot out. On Saturday, for the first time in six decades, Larry to made the long walk along the route. “After it was over I felt good,” he said.
Larry didn’t just walk along with the other long rifle shooters. When the group reached the front of the courthouse, he drew his flintlock pistol along with Calvin Riddle, another festival staple. The two men held what may be the first duel in the parade’s history.
