I seen a video recently of Dolly Parton talking about those old brown bag treats we all got growing up at Church for Christmas service. Many of us have taken them for granted. I know, I too have been guilty of thinking I just wanted to get the candy bar out and give away the rest of my bag but now that I’m older, I think, Gee, I hope they are giving us all a brown bag treat this year.
Getting back to Dolly’s story, she related how she and her siblings were overjoyed to get a treat, and as the ladies of the church handed them out, she overheard one of them tell her mother that she hoped she understood, and besides, she had so many children.
Moments later, she saw her Mom crying and she went over to ask what was wrong. Dolly then realized that everyone had gotten a brown bag except her mother and offered up hers to her Mother. Her Mother wiped away her tears and said Dolly, always keep your good heart. I guess that explains alot about Dolly.
Many people could take away a few things from that story, but Dolly was offering her mother all she had to give.
Imagine being so poor that brown bag was your only hope for some type of gift for Christmas. As poor as Dolly may have said they was, they were so rich in love.
The older I get, I realize that not everyone is blessed with large families, good mothers, or big hearts.
If you are blessed to be a Mother, duty calls for you to not only mend buttons but also hearts.
If you have a large family, spread your size to those who are small, and if your heart is big know that it is so that u may show love to those in need. This is an old recipe but only three ingredients and easy to make.
