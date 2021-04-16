Buford Bingham, 80, of Stinking Creek (Middle Fork), passed away April 6, 2021. Mr. Bingham was the son of Eva Bargo Bingham and Victor Allen Bingham, Sr., joyfully born to them on June 25, 1940.
Buford appreciated the simple things in life. His family and his community were of the utmost importance to him. Buford will fondly be remembered for his tender heart, his integrity, his intelligence, and his kindness shown to those neighbors and citizens who frequented his business, Bingham’s Grocery in Middle Fork. Many Stinking Creek residents recall good times and fond memories from their gatherings and patronage at Buford’s store, because Buford made them feel welcomed and cared for. Stories of how Buford gave generously, to the children of the community, things they wanted from the store, touched many a heart. Buford dispensed wisdom, knowledge and thoughtfulness, to his community and to his customers, alongside with the goods he sold.
Buford attended Knox Central High School where he excelled in academics and athletics. He next graduated from Eastern Kentucky University, starring on the gridiron as captain of the football team. His athletic accolades and high marks in college earned him a teaching position and career as a track coach, as an assistant football coach, and later, as the head football coach at Henry Clay High School, Lexington, in the sixties. The next decade brought for Buford, a call back to the beloved people and mountains of Middle Fork. Buford, along with his brother, Victor Jr., bought the family farm in Stinking Creek. Buford settled there in the early seventies, lovingly tending to the family farm and grocery for the remainder of his life.
Buford was a hard worker and entrepreneur, like so many of his enterprising family members. In addition to his work at the market, his farm work, and his raising of livestock, Buford simultaneously fostered a career as a quality control representative for Southern Services/Georgia Power.
Buford formed a special bond with fellow community members, Peggy and Johnny Brown, working and living alongside them and their three sons, Jonathan, Chris “Bear”, and Buford (Andy) from the time he moved back to Knox County until his passing (nearly fifty years). Buford, having never had children, took on the role as a mentor to the three Brown children, and came to be known to them, as “Pap”. The bond Buford formed with the Brown family, especially with the three boys, was formidable, as evidenced by the deep respect and love these now adult gentlemen have for Buford. These special friends, the Browns, shared that they learned many valuable life lessons from Buford, regarding business, honesty, humility and about how to treat others by observing the man, who to them, was their grandfather.
Buford was preceded in death by his parents, Eva Bargo Bingham and Victor Allen Bingham, Sr; by five brothers: Chester Q. Bingham, James Matt Bingham, Lindberg Bingham, Willard Bingham and infant brother, Herman Bingham; by one sister, Victoria B. Amis; by one nephew, Victor Allen Bingham, III and by one brother-in-law, Chester Helton.
Left behind to celebrate Buford’s life are his sisters, Vivien Bingham Helton of Norwood Ohio and Mildred Bingham Smith (Preston) of Flat Lick; his brothers: Victor Allen Bingham, Jr. (Shirley) of Gray and Gerald Travis Bingham (Joanie)of Gray; his nieces and nephews: Brenda Burns of Fairview Park, Ohio, Doug Amis of Danville, California, Billie Lynn Amis of Danville, California, Tacasha Thomas of Louisville, Stephen Smith of Barbourville, Elishia Buchanan of Woolum, Michelle Armstrong of Winchester, Terry Helton of Norwood, Ohio, Melissa Grubbs of New Lebanon, Ohio Lindberg Bingham, Jr. of Eustis, Florida, Vickie Baird of Middletown, Ohio, Bernadette Bingham of Gray, Bonita Williams of Barbourville, and his cherished “grandsons” Jonathan Brown, Chris “Bear” Brown, and Buford (Andy) Brown, of Stinking Creek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.