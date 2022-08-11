Barbourville, Kentucky – The photos and videos of historic flooding coming out of the eastern part of the state have been heartbreaking.
As the first college founded in the Kentucky mountains and with many alumni and current students from the impacted areas, Union College has a strong connection in the eastern part of the state, and leaders are doing what they can to help.
Last week the college began collecting essential supplies, and the response was overwhelming, thanks to the help of students and their families, faculty, staff, alumni, friends, the Knox County Jr. Women’s Study Club, and the Knox County Farmers Market. On Friday, students already on campus for the fall semester helped organize and load the donations.
“Engagement is one of Union’s core values; we promote leadership and strive to be servant leaders. So that fact that many of our new students were able to experience that value before stepping foot in their first college class makes for a wonderful start to their career as Bulldogs,” says Maisie Nelson, Assistant Vice President of Communications.
Kassidy Koogler, a current student, and Leslie County native, echoes that service mindset.
“As my community and surrounding areas were hit by the devastation, I was not home to be able to serve my community like the rest of my family and friends were. With the donations received through the college, I was able to serve and feel that I had made a small impact in the flood relief for my beautiful mountain people,” Koogler says.
James Becknell, Dean of Students, spent Saturday hand delivering those supplies to families in Buckhorn, where he attended high school. With more donations waiting in the campus student center, he loaded up a second vehicle on Tuesday bound for Perry County.
“Our mission is to serve the Appalachian region. These floods didn’t just devastate an area; this disaster impacted the very people that we consider neighbors and family,” Becknell says.
The college will continue to serve as a drop-off location for the Knox County area and deliver those donations to eastern Kentucky.
“We want to thank everyone who has already contributed. We plan to continue to provide service and support to those in eastern Kentucky in any way we can.”
Knowing these areas will feel the impacts of this disaster for months to come, the college is already planning additional efforts throughout the coming academic year. They will announce those as more details become available.
