Mrs. Burnetta Hubbard Hammons, 69, of Barbourville, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday afternoon, September 26, 2020. She was born on July 20, 1951 in Dewitt on Stinking Creek, the fourth of nine children born to Burl and Joye Bingham Hubbard.
On August 27, 1973, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, George Franklin Hammons. From their union were born two children, Frankie Jozell and Caleb Burnell.
She became the first in her family to attend college, graduating from Union College in Barbourville, where she went on to also receive a Master’s Degree and Rank I Teacher’s Certificate. She taught language arts and math at Boone Elementary School for 27 years, receiving Teacher of the Year for the 1988-89 school year. Her lifetime dedication to learning and literature was evident from an early age. One of her most treasured childhood possessions was a hardback copy of Gone with the Wind with a perfect BB gun hole through the front cover, the result of her brothers’ target practice. She took pride in educating the children of Knox County for nearly three decades and couldn’t be out in public for too long before someone would come up to say hello to “Mrs. Hammons” and share fond memories of her classroom, particularly the cultural field trips she strived to organize.
An active member of the East Barbourville Baptist Church, she served on the Buildings and Grounds and Hospitality committees and enjoyed the fellowship of the Baptist Middle Women and SALT groups at the church. She was an honorary member of the Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club and in her later years, she participated in the Red Hat Society and the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association.
She loved to travel and explore the country, having visited nearly every state and major city in America. She instilled her love of learning and the importance of education, curiosity of history and the beauty of our country’s natural landscape in her children. Her determination to expose her children to literature, culture, ballet and theater continues to shape their lives today and she was incredibly proud of their accomplishments. She was an avid collector of Hummel Figurines, Hallmark Christmas ornaments and Longaberger Baskets. She could often be found walking around the Brickyard Ponds or Barbourville Cemetery with her walking buddies or cheering on the UK Wildcats at Rupp Arena and Kroger Field.
Mrs. Hammons was preceded in death by her father and mother; her brother, Orville Hubbard; sister, Roberta Hubbard; niece, Jennifer Hubbard and beloved in-laws, Frank and Zelma Baker Hammons.
She is survived by her husband and best friend of 47 years, George; her children, Frankie Abner and husband, Brian, of Barbourville and Caleb Hammons of Brooklyn, NY; two grandchildren, Benjamin Keith Abner and Samuel Franklin Abner; siblings, Burl Hubbard Jr. and wife, Pam, of Barbourville, W. B. Hubbard and wife, Linda, of Scalf, Clint Hubbard and wife, Lavon, of Artemus, Patty Frost and husband, Ken, of Barbourville, Tom Hubbard and wife, Rose, of Barbourville and Kathy Hubbard of Scalf; treasured sisters-in-law, Molly Hubbard and Linda Hammons Zigos; brother-in-law, Wayne Zigos; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; lifelong friends, Marsha Detherage Page and Charlotte Robinson; walking buddies, Judy Foley, Melissa Gilbert, Sheila Payne and Betty Vanover and many other cherished friends and relatives.
Her funeral service will be conducted at the East Barbourville Baptist Church Friday, October 2 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Josh Smith and Rev. James Vandy officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be her nephews, Kendall Frost, Barry Hubbard, Jaykob Hubbard, Joe Hubbard, Ronnie Hubbard and Jeff Zigos. Honorary bearers will be Dr. Tom Ashburn, Knox County Home Health, her devoted caregivers, Kathy Hubbard, Pam Hubbard, Martha Wilson, Eulene Garland and the East Barbourville Baptist Middle Women and SALT groups.
Friends may call at the church Friday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the East Barbourville Baptist Church, P. O. Box 66, Barbourville, KY 40906 in her memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Please remember, during the continuing COVID-19 event, capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines will be followed during all services including the wearing of face coverings as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky for the safety of our families, guests and staff.
Send a condolence to the family of BURNETTA HAMMONS.
For questions about our obituaries or condolence service, please contact us. You may reach us via e-mail at knoxfuneralhome@barbourville.com. Reach us via phone by calling 606-546-2222.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.