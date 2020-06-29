Miller

Buster Miller, 78, of Girdler, formerly of Milford, OH, passed away Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. He was the son of the late Dollie and Lina Miller born on August 9, 1941.

Other family members to precede him in death include his sisters, Lillian Watson and Lina B. Hodge and his brothers, Ernie Miller and Dan Miller.

He was the beloved husband of Lovenna Miller; devoted father of Steven Lee Miller and wife, Becky, Kathy Luecke and husband, James, and Michael Gene Miller and wife, Kari; step-father of Rodney Hampton; grandfather of eight grandchildren, one great grandchild and brother of Lydia Salyer.

To plant a tree in memory of Buster Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you