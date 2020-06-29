Buster Miller, 78, of Girdler, formerly of Milford, OH, passed away Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. He was the son of the late Dollie and Lina Miller born on August 9, 1941.
Other family members to precede him in death include his sisters, Lillian Watson and Lina B. Hodge and his brothers, Ernie Miller and Dan Miller.
He was the beloved husband of Lovenna Miller; devoted father of Steven Lee Miller and wife, Becky, Kathy Luecke and husband, James, and Michael Gene Miller and wife, Kari; step-father of Rodney Hampton; grandfather of eight grandchildren, one great grandchild and brother of Lydia Salyer.
To plant a tree in memory of Buster Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.