The Barbourville Independent School Board met Monday, March 22 at 4 p.m.
It was discussed before the board that the state will be requiring testing this year, which is expected to occur in May.
The board also approved an extension of the Jobs After Graduation program “JAGKY,” a largely grant-funded program that assists student with career readiness. The board also approved the hiring of a new custodian.
The board heard the second reading or the 2021-2022 school calendar. The board ultimately approved option two out of four. School will begin on August 12 and run to May 18.
Fall break will be one week long and be held the first week of October.
There will be two weeks office for Christmas and spring break will be the first week of April.
