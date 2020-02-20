COLUMBIA, S.C. – Logan Calvert poured in a career-high 30 points as Union College women’s
basketball rolled to a 95-64 Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) victory over host Columbia
College (S.C.) on Wednesday.
With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 22-6 overall and 19-4 in the AAC. The Koalas fall to 8-18
overall and 7-16 in conference play.
The win also secures the No. 3 seed for Union in the upcoming AAC Tournament.
FAST START SETS THE TONE
Union wasted no time in seizing control of the game, racing to 23-5 lead by the 4:38 mark. The
Bulldogs went on take a 30-14 lead into the second quarter. The margin went to 23 in the
second but Union went into the half with a 50-33 lead.
The Bulldogs pushed their lead to over 30 points in the third and led by as much as 37 points in
the fourth en route to the 95-64 victory.
BULLDOG OF THE GAME
Calvert hit 12-of-18 shots from the floor and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the line in netting a
career-high 30 points. Her previous career-best was 28 points against Bluefield College (Va.) on
Nov. 28, 2018.
STAT OF THE GAME
Union made the most of its chances, scoring 30 points off of Columbia’s 22 turnovers. Union
committed 14 turnovers, resulting in 14 points for Columbia.
QUOTABLE
“Proud of our focus and team play tonight with all 10 scoring and 9 rebounding,” said head
coach Dean Walsh. “Also, this is the fourth game in a row with more assists than turnovers.
Really proud of Logan tonight and her ability to finish with power and end up with 30 points.
We are getting better in little areas each game.”
BULLDOG NOTES
Brooke Hammonds notched her 18th double-double of the with 16 points and 10
rebounds. The junior now has 30 for her career.
LeAsia Linton and Chariss Wilson also scored in double figures, netting 16 and 11 points,
respectively.
Hammonds matched her season-high for steals with seven.
Union hit 50 percent from the field, going 33-for-66.
NEXT FOR THE BULLDOGS
Union wraps up the regular season on Saturday when it hosts Brenau University (Ga.) at 4 p.m.
