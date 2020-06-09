R.I.P. SHEP
Camillus Paul ‘Shep’ Pietrowski passed away Friday morning June 5.
A lifelong Corbinite, Paul's name wasn't only unique but so was his devotion to local athletics, particularly youth and high school levels.
Paul was second of three brothers (Charles Anthony and Frank) and a sister (Sister Mary Armella of Sisters of Divine Providence, Melbourne, Ky.)
They grew up on the farm at St. Camillus Hill.
In high school ‘Camillus Paul’ was THE Man ... ‘popular at school Guy’ his senior year. Basketball Homecoming King too.
Shep, as he was known, made himself into a fine high school basketball player. In his only season, (1957-58) he averaged 29.7 points in 21 games. A young teammate shared a quotation attributed to Shep in 1957. “Before the game he told me, ‘Now listen. You take the inbounds pass from Joe, bring it up court and pass it to me. Got it?’
Early on Shep became a fixture at the old Corbin baseball park, an end zone corner at Campbell’s Field. Umpiring Little League, Pony and Babe Ruth games. On summer evenings he was player-coach for Sacred Heart Church in a local men's softball league. In winter he continued to compete in men's basketball at the old YMCA Gym.
In springtime he could be found golfing at Tri-County Country Club.
While his siblings left home, put down roots elsewhere, Shep stayed in Corbin, raised a family with wife Elizabeth and, after a career at Pepsi Cola Inc., became an independent businessman.
Paul would become a popular and first-class referee for high school basketball games and rose to be assignment secretary for officials across SE Kentucky. He organized, played and coached baseball and softball around the tri-county for decades. His dedicated service to sports earned him induction to the 13th Region Hall of Fame.
In a 1993 photograph three teammates who knew Shep best and shared in most or all shenanigans and adventures he and they went looking for – Bill Ramsey, Joseph Gieszl and Bill Crook, owners of 'Growin' Up with Shep in the 50s' stories.
One of the most endearing and enduring memories might be this from son Tony:
"His love for the Tri-County Country Club ... rocking in his chair in the clubhouse."
Paul is survived by his wife Betsy Pietrowski, two sons Tony and Paul Pietrowski, his two daughter-in-laws Wendy and Sarah Pietrowski, his grandsons Eli and Bailey Pietrowski and his granddaughters Lynnlee and Chase Pietrowski. Paul’s biggest contribution was his love for the youth of Corbin. His eyes never shined brighter than we he saw his grandkids that he loved so much
Rest in Peace ... Shep.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 until 3:00 PM Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with a brief service to follow. A private burial will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin with Rev. Tim Thompson officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are David Hardesty, Ron Timperio, Bill Crook, Darrell Tremaine, Pepsi Softball; and Bill Hoover and Ray Canady In Memoriam.
