Canady out as Knox Central AD

Knox Central High School will reportedly be looking for a new athletic director. Longtime athletic director Jeff Canady has been relieved of his duties as of Friday, May 5, we have learned.
Details are unclear on reasons for his dismissal. Knox County Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Ledford said in a statement to The Mountain Advocate, “That is a personnel issue and is confidential and we can’t disclose that information.”
Details have not yet been released regarding the search for his replacement.
