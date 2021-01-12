We all knew it would happen, and it has. The first COVID-19 cancelations of the 2020-2021 season were imposed this week. The Knox Central Panthers and the Lynn Camp Wildcats both found themselves on the “canceled” side of the schedule this week, as the Panthers lost three games from January 8 to January 14, and the Wildcats lost one game.
Knox Central was slated to take on Bryan Station on the 8th, Corbin on the 12th, and an unlisted opponent on the 14th, as per the KHSAA website. The Wildcats missed out on a matchup with the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets in the first round of the 13th Region All “A” Classic, effectively moving them into the second round.
The Panthers are set to take on the Corbin Redhounds at home on Saturday, with tip-off coming at 2:30. The Wildcats were set to play the Harlan Green Dragons on Tuesday.
