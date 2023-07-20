Meet Bella Brynn Bargo! Bella is the daughter of Shannon and Rick Bargo. She is 10 years old and attends Girdler Elementary School. We recently interviewed Bella and this is what she had to say:
What do you like about school?
“I like Math. Mrs. Reed makes it fun! We play games and stuff.”
What would you like to change about school?
“I would get extra new books for the kids to read.”
Tell me about your family.
I have twin sisters, Kinley and Kennedy, who are 11. Kinley is outgoing. She likes to watch youtube. Kennedy is nice. She plays games. Kinley and Kennedy both like to read books. I also have a 15 year old sister named Kendall. She is outgoing and she plays games with her friends. She has a boyfriend! I like everything about my mom. She is kind. She does everything in the house and she cooks real good. My dad tells hilarious stories. He works with machines. I don’t know exactly what he does with them. I’m the only shy one in my family. I’m out of the playing with dolls age. My best friends are Mackenzie and Serenity. We like to play video games.”
What do you think makes a person popular?
”Their personality and sometimes what they wear.”
If you were to become famous, what would you want to be famous for doing?
“I want to be famous for helping other people.”
What do you want to be when you grow up?
“I want to be a gamer-youtuber or a model. I also want to go to Union College or a college next to the beach. I would study to be a teacher.”
Is there anything else that you’d like to tell me?
“Well, I’m afraid of earthquakes. I want to be in the newspaper so I can start being famous. My friends will be happy for me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.