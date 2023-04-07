Meet Campbell Madisyn Cain! Campbell is the daughter of Rebekah and Tim Cain of Barbourville. She is 9 years old and attends Lay Elementary School. We recently interviewed Campbell and this is what she had to say:
What do you like about school?
“We are able to do fun stuff on computers.”
What do you not like about school?
“Probably exit tickets because some are really hard and I get upset about it.”
What do you do when you aren’t at school?
“I drive my mom in my go cart. I like to ride my 4 wheeler with Dad. I love it when me and Croley go around at the park telling people about Jesus.”
Easter is just around the corner! Explain what you think would be in the perfect Easter Basket?
“Mmmm Chocolate and money!”
If you could be anybody in the world for one day, who would you be?
“Anne Wilson. She goes around and spreads the gospel of Jesus and she sings really good songs. She helped me to become a Christian.”
What do you want to be when you grow up?
“I want to be an obstetrician because I like seeing babies!”
******
Meet Croley Maddox Cain! Campbell is the daughter of Rebekah and Tim Cain of Barbourville. She is 9 years old and attends Lay Elementary School. We recently interviewed Croley and this is what she had to say:
What do you like about school?
“I like to go outside at recess and play football with my friends.”
What do you not like about school?
“When we have lots of homework!”
What do you do when you aren’t at school?
“I like watching my little sister while my mom is cleaning the house. My dad and I play softball, go fishing, and play football. I like it when me and Campbell are on the same team.”
Easter is just around the corner! Explain what you think would be in the perfect Easter Basket?
“New batting gloves for softball, a slime licker (candy), and a new ipad.”
If you could be anybody in the world for one day, who would you be?
“I would want to be Jennie Finch. She’s the best female softball player.”
What do you want to be when you grow up?
“I want to be a famous football player.”
Is there anything you would like to add?
Campbell and Croley want to add that they used to have 200 chickens, but their dad sold them because they stunk. However, they did save one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.