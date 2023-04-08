Meet Jaxon Douglas McWilliams! Jaxon is the son of Penny and Jack McWilliams of Barbourville. He is 5 years old and attends Barbourville City School. We recently interviewed Jaxon and this is what he had to say:
What do you like about school?
“I like seeing my friends and doing math counters and graphs.”
What do you not like about school?
“I don’t like reading on ipads because I don’t like the green and orange aliens. They speak too much!”
What do you do when you aren’t at school?
“I like to snuggle and Suggie Monster with my dad. I wanna bust Mom’s tail because she spanks mine! We just got back from Disney. I only liked the dinosaurs.”
Easter is coming soon. What do you think would be inside the perfect Easter basket?
“Hmmm Starburst candy, a Godzilla Collector, little packs of Skittles, a real live bunny, a little baby puppy, a baby crocodile, and a 3 Musketeer candy bar!”
If you could be anybody in the world for one day, who would you be?
“John Cena… He looks cool!”
What is one rule you would make if you were the President of the United States?
“I would tell everyone that every toy in the world is free at every store!”
What do you want to be when you grow up?
“I want to be a paleontologist and look for dinosaur bones.”
