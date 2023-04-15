Meet Ashton Elijah Smith! Ashton is the son of Jessica and Joshua Smith of Barbourville. He is 7 years old and attends Lay Elementary School. We recently interviewed Ashton and this is what he had to say:
What is something good that’s happened to you today?
“We played a game at school where they divide you by the shoes you wear, the color of your shirt and like whether you go to the left or right. Whoever does the right thing wins.”
If you could be anyone in the world- past or present, who would you be?
“Babe Ruth…some people might not think this, but I think he’s the best baseball player that ever lived. I’ve watched how he played and he hit a lot of home runs.”
Mother’s Day is coming soon. If you could get your mother anything for Mother’s Day, what would you give her?
“A trip to the beach in Florida with her family and friends! Florida is a beach…right?”
Summer Vacation is almost here, how would you like to spend it?
“I would like to go to Hawaii. I just like the beach and building sandcastles in the sand.”
You still have a couple months left of school, what would you like to change about your school?
“I’d like three more weeks off!”
Do you like anything about school?
“Yes, Math and recess.”
Tell me about your brother and sister.
“Annabelle is nice and helps people. Abram plays games with me. Me and my friend Hudson play tricks on Abram and scare him and we laugh.”
If you were the President of the United States what changes would you make?
“I would change how shoes are designed and make them more sporty.”
What do you want to be when you grow up?
“I want to be a pharmacist because they make a lot of Mon-aaay!” -Big grin noted.
Is there anything else that you would like to tell us?
“Yes, at church on Easter we learned that Jesus died on the cross and three days later he came back alive to save us from our sins.”
“One more thing that’s strange, My sister’s friend’s mom said, ‘Well, you can stay here with the girls too, but I was like No!”
