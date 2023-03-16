Meet Blevin Michael Priest! Blevin is the son of Brittany and Chandler Priest of Barbourville. He is 5 years old and attends Lay Elementary School. We recently interviewed Blevin and this is what he had to say:
What do you like about school?
“I like that we get to go outside and play at recess.”
What do you not like about school?
“I don’t like learning anything and I DON’T like homework!”
What do you do when you aren’t at school?
“I play basketball with my mom. I want her to play playstation, but she doesn’t know how.
Dad plays football with me. He teaches me stuff about it.
I play Freeze Tag with Hines.”
St. Patrick’s Day is coming soon. What would you wish for if you had three wishes?
“ I wish I could be a MLB Player for the New York Nets. I wish I could play football for Georgia. I wish I had a black Porsche.”
If you could be anybody in the world for one day, who would you be?
“Donald Trump because he’s the BEST!”
What is one rule you would make if you were the President of the United States?
“That you could only eat ice cream for breakfast.”
What do you want to be when you grow up?
“I want to be an astronaut because I want to go to Pluto.”
