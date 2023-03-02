Meet Hines Christopher Hubbard! Hines is the son of Crystal and Chris Hubbard of Barbourville. He is 6 years old and attends Kindergarten at Lay Elementary School. We recently interviewed Hines and this is what he had to say:
What do you like about school?
“I like when we do Math. I’m good at it because I can do my homework. No problem!”
What’s something you don’t like about school?
“I don’t like when it’s loud. The lunchroom is loud. I don’t say a word in there!”
What do you enjoy doing outside of school?
“Me and Waylon eat at Oven Mitt and play basketball on Saturday mornings.”
“Me and Bruh (Dad) play Playstation.”
Mommy plays outside with me. We jump on the trampoline, play basketball, and baseball.”
St. Patrick’s Day is coming soon. What would you wish for if you had three wishes?
”I would want to go to a WW Wrestling Match, a new Playstation Card, and to get a new number 20 bicycle because that’s my favorite number .
What do you want to be when you grow up?
“A NBA Basketball player I would play for Boston Celtics because that's who Jayson Tatum plays for or maybe even the Chicago Bulls because of Michael Jordan.”
What are some rules you would make if you were the President of the United States?
“No stealing and no speeding. Nothing else.”
You just turned 6 on January 31st. What was your favorite birthday gift?
"I’m thinking… my baseball bat.”
