Meet Samuel Jacob Doolin! Samuel is the son of Kendra and Michael Doolin of Heidrick. He is 7 years old and attends Lay Elementary School. We recently interviewed Samuel and this is what he had to say:
Tell me about your siblings.
“Silas is the sweet one. Shepherd is the hyper one, and I am the pretty one.”
Why do you celebrate Easter?
“Well, Jesus died and when the boulder was rolled away, then he arose from the grave.”
What would be in your “perfect” Easter basket?
“A Millennium Falcon, X-Wing that turns to a real X-Wing when you put it in the grass, a million dollars to buy a Lamborghini, and NO SOUR CANDY…just bubble gum, Hershey’s Chocolate Kisses, and gummy worms.”
If you were sent on a trip to the moon, who is the one person that you would take with you?
“I would take my mommy. We would do the Chicken Dance and when we got hungry, we’d take a Millennium Falcon back to McDonalds and get chicken nuggets with brown sauce. Then, I would pull a lever that would fly us back to the moon!”
If you could be anybody in the world for one day, who would you be?
“I would like to be a mailman! I like to get packages and deliver packages!”
What rules would you make if you were the President of the United States?
“I would give everyone a million dollars to buy anything they want. I would shoot all the guns into outer space - except for Sniper Rifles.”
If you could have the perfect pet, what would it be?
A crocodile… I would teach it all the tricks that alligators can do. I don’t know what they can do though. I would feed it what alligators eat, but I don’t know what alligators eat either.
Recently, we’ve had a few storms. What should a person do in a storm?
“Well, if it’s a tornado go into a bathroom or basement with no windows or go into your bunker, if you have one.”
Is there anything else you would like to share with me?
“Yes, I collect pocket knives with ‘Ol Ken Smith, my papaw!
I want to go to Amelia Island for summer vacation. I hear they have beautiful sunsets!”
