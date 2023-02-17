Meet Addy Rae Gray! Addy is the daughter of Tammy and Randy Gray of
Himyar. She is eight years old and attends Dewitt Elementary School. We recently interviewed Addy and this is what she had to say:
What do you like about school?
“I like learning about numbers and adding stuff.”
What’s something you don’t like about school?
“We don’t have enough time to eat lunch. It takes too long to get through the lunch line. I want 1000 pizzas! I love pizza.”
What do you enjoy doing outside of school?
“My best friends are Anna and Audrey. We swing and swim at my house.”
St. Patrick’s Day is coming soon. What would you wish for if you had three wishes?
“I want 1000 pink roses to give to my mom and dad. I want a mansion that has 2 bedrooms, 2 living rooms, 3 dens, and an oval inground pool. I want to live at the beach so I can lay on the sand and play in the ocean.”
What do you want to be when you grow up?
“I want to be a zookeeper. I will feed the animals and play with the monkeys, lemurs, and dolphins.”
What are some rules you would make if you were the President of the United States?
“Drugs would go out. No more TikTok because there is bad stuff on it.”
