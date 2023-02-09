Meet Karoline Grace Mills! Karoline is the daughter of Rebekah and Chris Mills of
Barbourville. She is five years old and attends Preschool at Lay Elementary School. We recently interviewed Karoline and this is what she had to say:
What do you enjoy doing with your little sister (Anna Kate)?
“My sister is my friend because we play Barbies and baby toys.”
Mom interjects, “She’s crazy about her and very protective.”
What do you enjoy doing with your Mommy?
“I like to go shopping at Target to get toys, some hair stuff, and some clothes.”
“I like to go to the beach too.”
Are you excited about Valentine’s Day?
She smiles, “I want to have a party at school and give my friends snacks, suckers, and hugs.”
What is your favorite Valentine’s Day gift?
“Cotton Candy.”
What do you like about school?
“I like to help Mrs. Mary Jane (Callihan) do attendance and be the line leader.
What do you enjoy doing outside of school?
“I like to go to Daddy’s ball games. I like to cheer for him with the cheerleaders cause he’s a good coach. I like to do tap and ballet too.”
Recently, you were sick. What did you say to your mom?
“Somebody at that church needs to pray for me!”
Why did you say this?
“I wanted Jesus to help me. It was bad cause my throat was hurting and I had to take medicine.”
Did prayer help?
“Yes, it made me better.”
What do you want to be when you grow up?
“A nurse like Raley (Halcomb) because she’s my friend.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.