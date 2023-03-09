Meet Kipton Allen Burns! Kipton is the son of Jasmine Monhollen and Quinn Burnes of Barbourville. He is 6 years old and attends the Cannon Center at Girdler. We recently interviewed Kipton and this is what he had to say:
What do you like about school?
“It’s fun! I get to play with my friends, but what I like to play most is the Art Center!!! There’s NOTHING I don’t like about school!”
What do you enjoy doing outside of school?
“I like hugging Mommy and I boop her on the nose at night time and she has to boop me back.”
“I like driving my dad crazy! I mess up everything and it’s so fun!”
St. Patrick’s Day is coming soon. What would you wish for if you had three wishes?
“I wish I would never get into trouble. I wish I could have all the Dairy Queen that I wanted (chicken tenders, fries, and gravy), I wish I could have all the toys in the world.”
What do you want to be when you grow up?
I want to be a firefighter. I want to help people and save them.
If you could be anybody in the world for one day, who would you be?
“I wish I could be my sister Kennady because she gets way more attention than me! She cries too much and Mommy needs to calm her down.”
What are some rules you would make if you were the President of the United States?
“Nobody can hit each other. Nobody can be mean to each other and all kids get chicken strips, fries, and gravy!”
Is there anything else that you want to tell me?
I told my granny that them are three crosses, and Jesus is the middle one, and He’s the king!
