Meet Rachael Amariah Abner! Rachael is the daughter of Jeremy and Khristie Abner, formerly of Barbourville. She is six years old and attends Kindergarten at Lay Elementary School. We recently interviewed Rachael and this is what she had to say:
What’s something you like about school and something you don’t?
“I like seeing my friends Addy and Paisley. I DO NOT LIKE Homework!!! It’s hard for my brain!!”
What do you enjoy doing outside of school?
“Me and my mom watch the swamp show where they shoot the alligators.”
“My daddy takes takes me to Mr. Spaghetti’s!”
St. Patrick’s Day is coming soon. What would you wish for, if you had three wishes?
“I want a pet unicorn, a comfy blanket cause I could snuggle, and I wish I had tall steps to chase my brother and sister on.”
What do you want to be when you grow up?
“I want to be a teacher so I can say, ‘sit in your seat and don’t be on the floor!’”
What are some rules you would make if you were the President of the United States?
“I would say, ‘listen up people, you better be nice or I’m calling Santa! You better do your homework, but I don’t wanna do homework.’”
You just turned 6 on November 6th. What was your favorite birthday gift?
“The big giraffe! I try to hop on it, but I can’t.”
Do you have a hobby?
“Yah, I like to look outside and see Maggie (my dog) and the beautiful birds.”
If you could talk to someone from the past, who would it be?
I would like to talk to my papaw. I would say thank you for all you’ve done for me. I love you. I wish I could see you.”
