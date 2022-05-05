Why are you running for office?
I am running for the office of County Magistrate because I want to make a difference. I am seeing the dangers facing Knox County and I wish to protect and defend the People of Knox County. It is my hope, representing the 4th District, I can do my part to promote Knox County, Kentucky, and bring industry and jobs to the area. Especially into my District. I plan to do this through building relationships and following up on leads to new and existing companies, inviting them to locate in Knox County, KY.
What separates you from the other candidates in your race?
What separates me from the other candidates is the depth of my plans to bring industry to Knox County. I already have relationships with the Small Business Administration and other Pro Liberty groups from which I can develop leads about companies looking to locate somewhere. Knox County has a Ready Workforce and a lot of other advantages we can offer to entrepreneurs to entice them to locate in Knox County.
What are your goals /plans once in office?
Goal #1 will be to improve the economy of Knox County by enticing companies to locate here and provide good paying jobs. The median income for Knox County is about $9 per hour. I want that to be increased.
Goal #2 will be to continue to offer Recovery Services and get a handle on the Drug Epidemic. I intend to use Law and Order to entice those afflicted to seek help getting off the drugs. Help is available.
Goal #3 will be to assist with building the Knox County Culture to bring about a love and unity of the People. I intend to work above board and treat everyone equally, with no favoritism..
What is the plan to meEt YOUR goals?
Goal #1 will be done by building and maintaining new and existing relationships to foster leads for new industry. A Pro Business environment will be fostered to help entice new industry to locate here, in Knox County. Steps will be taken to promote Knox County to become the best county in the Commonwealth.
Goal #2 will be done by respecting the Rule of Law and supporting the Sheriff’s Office. By enforcing the law, we can encourage and promote those afflicted with addiction to seek help. By maintaining the Rule of Law, we shall have a county which is the envy of the State. Emergency Services shall likewise be supported.
Goal #3 will be done by preserving our God Given Rights, including Speech, Assembly, and Redress of Grievances.
What are the biggest issues facing our county?
I intend to achieve my goals by representing my constituents in District 4 of Knox County, fostering an environment for success, and providing the Liberty that we all deserve.
How will you address these issues?
I will prosecute my goals by being available to my constituents and making sure we have good laws and ordinances in Knox County. I will work together with the other Magistrates and the Judge Executive to foster the environment necessary to bring jobs and well being to Knox County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.