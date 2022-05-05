Why are you running for office?
I am running for District 3 Magistrate because I have a passion to see Knox County be a better place; for our children and grandchildren for generations to come. Born and raised in Knox County, I have seen only a gradual increase in growth over the years. I have high standards for what can be accomplished for our town. There is much more potential for this area and our people. I have a desire to see advancement in all of Knox County.
What separates you from the other candidates in your race?
What separates me from the other candidates in my race is my personal overwhelming desire to help my community grow. I want to see a more prosperous Knox County. I am a hands on, boots on the ground, hard worker. I will give it my all the entire duration of my term. I will not be a magistrate only at election time. You will see me work hard all four years. I will frequently be seen working throughout my district. If given the opportunity to serve, the people of my district will see this to be true.
What are your goals /plans once in office?
My goals/plans for this position are to make the taxpayers of this county see their tax dollars being put to good use. To be out in the community listening and working for our people. I want outsiders to drive into our town and be captured by what we have to offer. I want the local economy to be boosted. I want the best jobs for our people, so that they want to remain here, in their hometown. We need economic growth.
What is the plan to meEt YOUR goals?
I plan on meeting these goals and enacting these plans by listening and working hard for the people of my district. I will be available at all times to meet their needs. I plan to meet with and hear the people of my district’s concerns. I want to find solutions to resolve their issues by working with the judge executive and the rest of the physical court to utilize all resources that are available. We need magistrates that want to work hard, to not only fix our roads but fix our economy. We need to work with the physical court to scout out, and recruit companies to bring jobs and offer those companies incentives for bringing their business to our county.
What are the biggest issues facing our county?
The biggest issue facing the county is the lack of economic stability. We must be driven to work hard and fight for change and growth. There is a familiar quote “Nothing worth having comes easy.” I am the candidate that will fight for change. Knox County needs an economic boost. We need jobs! More jobs bring in more funding. With more funding, we see more results.
How will you address these issues?
I will address the issues we face by HARD WORK! If elected, you will see that I have fought and worked hard each day, as your magistrate. Your tax dollars will be spent wisely, and the roads will be maintained to the absolute best of my ability. I will give it my all to secure growth, for the people of this county. District #3, if you want to see improvement, vote for me, Danny Jordan on May 17th.
