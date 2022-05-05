Why are you running for office?
To further enhance the office of Constable to provide trained and honest service.
What separates you from the other candidates in your race?
I have over 30 years of law enforcement experience. I am a U.S. Army Veteran and graduate of the Army Military Police Academy.
• Basic police course- EKU
• Advanced Auto Accident Investigation
• Buildings and Grounds Security Advanced training
• Business owner in Corbin area for over 40 years
• Complete background investigated by Kentucky State Police, Richmond Ky in 2017.
What are your goals /plans once in office?
To serve the people of District Five and Knox County as a professional law enforcement officer.
What is the plan to met goals?
Attend any public meetings in my district and interact with any school programs that involve law enforcement. Work with D.A.R.E in any way possible.
What are the biggest issues facing our county?
Crime is the number one item on most people’s mind at this time. Safety to our citizens and children will be a major priority.
How will you address these issues?
I hope to keep an open working relationship with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police. I have worked with area Sheriff’s Departments before with great success, also KSP and federal agencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.